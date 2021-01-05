PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - A former deputy tax collector in south Mississippi is accused of overcharging people for license plates and then keeping the extra money.

Colleen Ladnier has been indicted on embezzlement in Jackson County, where she used to work, state Auditor Shad White said in a news release Tuesday.

White said Ladnier turned herself in for arrest by his agents Monday. A judge will set bond. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Ladnier is represented by an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The auditor’s news release said authorities believe Ladnier used a permanent marker to obscure documents showing how much people had paid for license plates. Security camera footage from the tax collector’s office showed Ladnier putting recently collected cash into her shirt, the news release said. Local officials then called the auditor’s office

If convicted, Ladnier faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.

