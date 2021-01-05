Legendary rapper Dr. Dre was reportedly hospitalized with a brain aneurysm.

Citing “sources connected to Dre and with direct knowledge,” TMZ reported Tuesday evening that the member of NWA and music mogul had been taken Monday to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Dre, who was born Andre Romelle Young, was taken into the intensive care and remains there Tuesday.

“The 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don’t know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests,” TMZ wrote.

Dr. Dre shot to fame in the late 1980s as a member of the pioneering but short-lived gangster-rap group NWA, whose best-known hits included “F– Tha Police” and the album “Straight Outta Compton.”

As a solo act, Dr. Dre helped found Death Row Records with mogul Suge Knight and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

His debut solo album “The Chronic” and its lead single “Nuthin but a G Thang” were among the first rap recordings to reach the top echelons of the Top 40, in addition to the R&B charts.

Like many other rap stars, Dr. Dre branched into both acting (in such films as “Set It Off” and “Training Day”) and producing and pushing other artists (several of his first singles had a then-unknown guest vocalist named Snoop Doggy Dogg).

His last major chart-single hit was “I Need a Doctor,” which featured Eminem and Skylar Grey, in 2011.

Dr. Dre said in 2015 that “Compton,” inspired by the NWA biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” would be his last album and most of his recent years have involved producing other acts.

