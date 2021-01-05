A pro-Trump website listing the addresses of purported “traitors” accused of contributing to the president’s defeat accompanied by images showing each of their faces in crosshairs has emerged anew.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and several Supreme Court justices are among the more than two dozen people added to the relaunched “Enemies of the People” site.

In almost every case, the latest entries include an image of the person’s face in crosshairs, their apparent home address, a corresponding photo of that residence and a reason for their inclusion.

A total of 28 new alleged “enemies” have recently been added to the list, which originally came to light in December and was previously available on several different web addresses no longer online.

The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA, ultimately determined Iranian were responsible for the original “Enemies” site and related web addresses and accounts.

Neither the FBI nor CISA immediately returned messages about the newly launched “Enemies” site, including whether U.S. authorities believe the same Iranian cyber actors are responsible once again.

Mr. McConnell, Chief Justice John Roberts and former Attorney General William P. Barr are some of the more prominent figures targeted in the updated “Enemies” site that launched earlier this week.

Others targeted include Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, among dozens more. Addresses are listed for each of them except the latter.

Ryan German, the Georgia state lawyer who pushed back on bogus claims about the election during a recent phone call with President Trump that was leaked Sunday, is among the dozens targeted, too.

A handful of current and former officials of CISA, which declared the presidential election secure contrary to Mr. Trump insisting otherwise, is targeted in the latest update as well.

Some of the home addresses included in the update are hardly secret. Mr. McConnell’s D.C. residence, for example, is known among protesters and the site of occasional demonstrations.

By contrast, users of Google Maps may find themselves unable to use its “Street View” feature to locate a photograph for several of the other home addresses newly added to the “Enemies” site.

“Street View” lets users view photos taken from outside a specific address. The homes listed on the “Enemies” site as belonging to Supreme Court justices have been blurred by Google, however.

The FBI and CISA said in a joint statement last month that the original “Enemies” site is part of an ongoing Iranian effort “to create divisions and mistrust in the United States and undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process.”

In addition to the dozens of new entries, the updated “Enemies” website includes a statement pushing back on the U.S. government’s attribution.

“First, we’re not Iranian. We are Americans who, for obvious reasons, need to conceal our whereabouts,” the statement says in part. “Our leader is the rightful president, Donald Trump and we follow his lead alone. We intend to continue our fight and defend our democracy from those wishing to subvert it.”

Mr. Trump decisively lost his race for reelection to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden, paving the way for the president-elect to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

The site alleges the dozens of people listed purportedly conducted treasonous activity to prevent the president from securing a second term.

No credible evidence of widespread election fraud has come to light since voting ended.

