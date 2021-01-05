A clear majority of Republicans in Georgia say they do not believe the November election was conducted fairly.
Exit polls from the Georgia runoff races found that 56% of voters believe the 2020 election was fair and that 41% did not.
The responses, however, broke heavily along partisan lines with 76% of Republicans saying the election was not fair.
President Trump has pounded home the idea that President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was the result of widespread voter fraud - including in Georgia.
GOP leaders in the state have refuted Mr. Trump’s claims.
