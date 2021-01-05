LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - A former northwest Iowa city clerk has been sentenced to five years of probation after more than $70,000 in city funds was stolen.

Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea to first-degree theft.

An audit of Westfield city funds found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments, The Sioux City Journal reported. Sorensen was the city clerk in Westfield from May 2013 until her resignation in August 2017.

A presentence report recommended Sorensen be placed on probation because she had no prior criminal record and has ongoing physical and mental health issues.

Sorensen was ordered to pay restitution of $7,781 - the amount not covered by the city’s insurance carrier - and complete 50 hours of community service.

