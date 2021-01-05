Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling is playing defense in real time against President Trump’s attempts to cast doubts over Election Day voting in the state.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to sound the alarm on “reports” out of the 12th Congressional District that Dominion voting machines “are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour.”

“Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Sterling responded that Mr. Trump was once again working off bad information.

“And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time,” Mr. Sterling tweeted. “The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President.”

Mr. Sterling has been one of the most vocal critics of Mr. Trump’s instance that widespread voter fraud fueled President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s narrow 12,000 vote win in Georgia.

The runoff races there Tuesday — pitting GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock, respectively — will determine which party controls the Senate.

