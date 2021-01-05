At least one Republican former president will be at Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration.

A representative of former President George W. Bush said Tuesday that he and wife Laura Bush will be at the inauguration.

“President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” chief of staff Freddy Ford said in a statement.

Mr. Ford said that the Bushes will attend the Biden inauguration to celebrate American democracy.

“I believe this will be the eighth inauguration they’ve had the privilege of attending — President Trump’s being the most recent — and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old,” he said.

President Trump has avoided saying whether he will attend the inauguration, repeatedly claiming the election was stolen.

