The market for two Georgia Senate seats proved remarkably expensive.

The final fundraising tally for the two runoff races stands at close to $1 billion, according to campaign finance reports and independent analysis.

That figure includes outside ad spending of more than $494 million, as well as the combined $443 million amassed by the four candidates’ war chests.

The campaign fundraising and spending culminate when the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the results deciding which party controls the Senate.

The outside spending advantaged Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. But Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, easily outpaced the incumbents in campaign fundraising.

Mr. Ossoff set a record for Senate races, raking in more than $138.2 million in contributions, according to campaign finance data compiled by the Center for Responsive politics.

He was trailed by Mr. Warnock, whose campaign raised more than $124.2 million, records show.

Both of those totals eclipsed the Republican campaigns, with Ms. Loeffler collecting $92.1 million and Mr. Perdue raising $89.1 million, records show.

