Israel delivered the second of two Iron Dome anti-missile batteries to the United States over the weekend, part of an agreement between the Israel Defense Ministry and the Pentagon.

The batteries, produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, will be used to defend U.S. troops against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats, Israeli military officials said.

“The delivery of the Iron Dome to the U.S. Army once against demonstrates the close relations between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense, the effectiveness of the system against various threats and the excellent technological capabilities of Israeli industry,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The U.S. and Israel signed an agreement in 2019 for the procurement of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries. The first, delivered in September, is currently undergoing what Israeli officials said was a “process of implementation” in the U.S.

Rafael called Iron Dome the world’s “most used” system with more than 2,500 operational intercepts and a success rate in excess of 90 percent. The company has partnered with U.S. manufacturer Raytheon Missiles and Defense to establish a U.S.-based Iron Dome manufacturing plant — the first outside Israel.

“It will help the U.S. Department of Defense and allies across the globe obtain the system for defense of their service members and critical infrastructure,” said Sam Deneka, vice president of Raytheon’s land warfare and air defense business execution department.

The new plant will produce both the Iron Dome Weapon System, which consists of the Tamir interceptor and launcher, and the SkyHunter missile, a U.S. version of the Tamir.

Both systems will intercept incoming cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and short-range targets like artillery and mortars, company officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.