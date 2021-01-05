President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that a number of Senate Republicans are ready to cut ties with President Trump.

“There are enough really decent Republicans — you’re seeing [them] step up now in the United States Senate — who don’t want to be part of this Trump Republican Party,” he said.

Mr. Biden only named Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah specifically.

“Everyone from, you know, Mitt Romney to — there’s a whole bunch of ‘em,” he said. “So I think there’s a way to begin to unify the country. We cannot stand divided.”

Mr. Romney and an increasing number of Senate Republicans say they won’t support a long-shot bid to object to the Electoral College results when they’re announced in Congress on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden was speaking on “The Kenny Burns Show” on WVEE radio in Georgia to make a last-minute plug for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are squaring off against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, in runoff elections on Tuesday.

The president-elect said he feels “really optimistic about today.”

“One of the reasons I ran … and the same reason why I think Jon and the Reverend are running as well — we got to restore a sense of decency and honor and commitment to one another,” Mr. Biden said. “That’s why I’m so excited about the prospects of Jon and the Reverend winning this thing.”

He said Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue are loyal to Mr. Trump and not to Georgia.

“I’m not [asking] any senator to swear allegiance to me — it’s to the Constitution and to the state of Georgia,” Mr. Biden said. “And so that’s the big thing that’s going to change.”

He said that with effective control of the U.S. Senate, Democrats will be able to pass legislation to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to millions of Americans and authorize money to set up coronavirus vaccine centers.

