Jon Ossoff pledged that if Democrats flip the Senate seats in the Georgia runoff races Tuesday that voters can count on President-elect Joseph R. Biden working with Congress to approve $2,000 stimulus checks.

Mr. Ossoff hoped the message could help him motivate voters to get out to the polls on Election Day in a race that has seen 3 million votes already cast in early voting.

“When we win both of these Senate races we will pass $2,000 stimulus checks immediately for the American people,” he told reporters. “I spoke with the president-elect personally about that yesterday.”

Mr Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue. Democrat Raphael Warnock is running to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

If Democrats win both seats, the Senate will have a 50-50 split, giving Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote when she takes office as Vice President.

Mr. Ossoff said voters have the opportunity to “participate in this historic moment and make your voices heard.”

Democrats are looking to run up their margins of victory in Atlanta and the surrounding areas, while Republicans are seeking to run up their margins of victory in the northern part of the state and rural areas.

