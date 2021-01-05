JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A Joplin woman has been charged after two people were killed when a truck she was driving ran a stop sign and collided with their vehicle, police said.

Terry Copple, 55, and 48-year-old Rhonda Copple, both of Joplin, died after the crash Sunday afternoon, police said.

Rita Glasgow, 30, of Joplin, was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in the death of two others, vehicle tampering and possession of a controlled substance, The Joplin Globe reported.

Police said Glasgow was speeding in a pickup truck before the collision and investigators found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession. The truck had been reported as stolen.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries. Online court records do not name an attorney for her.

Glasgow was scheduled for a hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court in two drug trafficking cases stemming from arrests in 2019 and 2020.

