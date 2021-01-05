A demonstration to be held Wednesday by supporters of President Trump will attract six times as many people as previously expected, the U.S. National Park Service now estimates.

An updated permit issued Monday for the “March for Trump” event taking place on the Ellipse reveals NPS anticipates an estimated 30,000 people will attend. An earlier permit said NPS expected 5,000.

“This permit has been amended to reflect an increase of the number of participants,” the new permit reads in all capital letters.

The rally is being organized by Women for America First, a pro-Trump group that has been holding events around the country recently to protest the president losing his race for re-election.

Congress will convene Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes affirming Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden beat Mr. Trump in the White House race and will be sworn-in as president soon.

Mr. Trump insists he won the race, however, and he has been encouraging his supporters to protest when Congress meets and the presidential election is formally recognized by Congress.

The “March for Trump” event is slated to take place on parts of the Ellipse, a large grassy oval of federal land immediately to the south of the White House and adjacent to the National Mall.

Gates will open at 7 a.m., speeches will start at 9 a.m. and the event will end by 4:30 p.m., according to the latest permit. The event will not include a march despite its name, the permit notes.

NPS has issued permits for other pro-Trump rallies scheduled to take place elsewhere this week in Washington, D.C., including an event taking place Tuesday at Freedom Plaza near the White House.

Mr. Biden is set to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, two weeks after Congress meets Wednesday.

Numerous legal challenges have been mounted in a bid to reverse the outcome of the presidential election, but all failed or been rejected.

Federal election officials maintain the 2020 election took place securely, and no credible evidence has emerged proving otherwise.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.