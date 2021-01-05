Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate asked congressional Republican leaders on Tuesday night to delay certification of the state’s electoral votes for President-elect Joseph R. Biden, citing “questionable activities” in the election.

State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman and 20 other GOP senators cite “numerous unlawful violations” taken by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and a “rogue” state Supreme Court.

Their letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argues that the actions by Democratic state officials caused last-minute changes to election law not authorized by the legislature, including allowing mail-in ballots to be received and counted three days after Election Day.

President Trump posted a copy of their letter on his Twitter account, calling it “BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA!” The president met with some Republican legislators from Pennsylvania at the White House late last month.

Congress is set to begin counting the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, the final step in the presidential election process. Several Republican House lawmakers and senators plan to object to Mr. Biden’s votes from battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

