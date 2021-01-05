Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler issued an 11th-hour plea Tuesday to voters in Georgia to head to the polls in their competitive runoff races.

The Republican incumbents are seeking to hang onto their seats in races against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and are urging voters to take nothing for granted.

“We are encouraged by reports of high voter turnout across the state — particularly so in North Georgia, where President Trump rallied Republicans last night,” they said in a joint statement. “But make no mistake about it: this is going to a very close election and could come down to the difference of just a few votes in a few precincts across the state.

“We continue to encourage every Georgian to get out and vote and call, text, and email their friends, family, and neighbors to do the same,” the statement said. “This generational election will be decided by the votes cast in the next few hours — no one should be sitting on the sidelines. Go Vote!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.