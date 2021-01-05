Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s challenger in the runoff races in Georgia said Tuesday it is “shameful” the Republican supports the push to object to the certification of the Electoral College results.

Democrat Raphael Warnock said Ms. Loeffler is “aiding and abetting” President Trump and his allies, and vowed if elected to back President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s vision.

“It is shameful what she said last night,” Mr. Warnock said of Ms. Loeffler’s announcement that she will oppose certification. “She wants to spend her time trying to take your voice.”

“If there is one state we know Joe Biden won — we know Joe Biden won Georgia,” he said. “I mean how many times do we have to count the votes?”

Mr. Warnock thanked activists for investing time and energy into his campaign.

“The only thing that matters today is voters,” he said. “We don’t count tweets, we don’t count likes, today we don’t even count the money. The only thing we count today is what? Votes.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.