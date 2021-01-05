NORWAY. S.C. (AP) - The abandoned South Carolina home where a group of people found a body stuffed in a deep freezer burned down two days after the gruesome discovery, authorities said.

The early Tuesday blaze at the home in Norway is considered suspicious, but a cause has not been determined, Orangeburg County firefighters said.

On Sunday, eight adults out riding four-wheelers decided to explore the abandoned home after hearing it was haunted, deputies have said.

The group spotted the freezer on the back porch of the home and when it was opened, an 18-year-old man told deputies he saw what appeared to be a body wearing blue jeans and socks and smelled a horrible odor, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

Deputies determined there was a “badly decomposed human body inside of the freezer,” according to the incident report.

The body was not immediately identified. The Coroner’s Office said Tuesday it has not determined the sex or the cause of death.

The house was declared a crime scene and was turned over to authorities and the county coroner for investigation. The property owner was notified and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

