Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says her party has reached “mind-blowing” levels of hypocrisy to start the new year regarding gender politics.

The outgoing Hawaii Democrat told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that new House rules discouraging gender-specific pronouns are far-removed from the cultural norms of most Americans.

“It’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of everyday Americans people in Congress are,” Ms. Gabbard said Monday evening. “But also, it shows that, you know, their first act as this new Congress could have been to make sure that elderly Americans are able to get the COVID vaccine now alongside front-line healthcare workers. … Instead of doing something that could actually help save people’s lives, they’re choosing instead to say, ‘Well, you can’t say “mother” or “father” in any of this congressional language.’ It’s astounding.”

Mr. Carlson also took Democrats to task for failing to live up to their own standards.

“Almost everybody now sitting in the House of Representatives is violating these new rules,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said. “And no one more flagrantly than a member of Congress and part-time preacher called Emmanuel Cleaver. He did it just yesterday.”

The host then recounted how Mr. Cleaver, a Missouri Democrat, added “a-woman” after saying “amen” in a prayer to open the 117th Congress.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Ms. Gabbard said of the new House rules. “I don’t know how to answer or explain what they think. … It defies common sense; it defies basic established science. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Mr. Carlson concluded the segment by joking about Ms. Gabbard’s intra-party critics.

“No wonder they called you a Russian spy,” he said. “It was dangerous having you in the Democratic Party. I’m sorry you’re leaving.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.