COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) - A confrontation that occurred as Alabama sheriff’s deputies answered a call about a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and officer injured.

Officers responded to a 911 call near Columbiana on Monday evening, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. News outlets reported that one of the officers was badly injured after being struck by a vehicle. Deputies opened fire, killing a woman at the scene.

An initial statement from the sheriff’s office said the deputy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment. The officer was treated and released, the agency said Tuesday.

Authorities have not released additional details, including the name of the woman who was killed.

