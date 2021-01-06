The civilian woman who was shot to death Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as protesters swarmed the building was identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit.

Babbit, who served four tours of duty during her 14 years in the Air Force, was married and lived near San Diego, her husband Aaron told KUSI-TV.

“I’m numb. I’m devastated. Nobody from DC notified my son and we found out on TV. She is a Trump supporter,” her mother-in-law Robin Babbitt told The New York Post.

Ashley Babbit, who went by the Twitter handle CommonAshSense, sent several pro-Trump tweets just hours before her and other demonstrators laid siege to the Capitol.

Her tweets accused Vice President Mike Pence of treason and called for Supreme Court Justice John Roberts tor resign. She also tweeted that “nothing will stop us” and “the storm is here.”

Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021

On Tuesday, she announced that she arrived in Washington by retweeting conservative author Melissa Tate, who said she was there to “save the Republic.”

I will be there tomorrow! Gods speed! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 4, 2021

Babbit was reported to have been shot by Capitol Police, taking a fatal bullet in the neck.

Washington Police Chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed that a woman sustained a gunshot wound inside the Capitol, but offered no details. He said the situation remains under investigation and his department is leading the probe.

A New Jersey man told WUSA, a Washington CBS affiliate, that he witnessed the shooting.

He said as they stormed the chambers, a number of police and secret service were yelling at them to “get back, get down, and get out of the way.”

“She didn’t heed the call and as we kind of reached up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck,” he said. “She fell back on me and started saying, ‘it’s fine. it’s cool’ and then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck.”

“It could have been me but she went in first,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, told Fox News that shots had been fired in the Capitol and called for calm.

“You do not do what is happening right now,” he told the network. “People are being hurt. This is unacceptable.”

