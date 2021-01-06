Thousand of angry Trump supporters stormed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, assaulting police, breaking windows and forcing lockdowns and evacuations of Congress as they halted lawmakers temporarily from certifying the Electoral College results for President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The demonstrators, many waving U.S. and Trump flags, breached security perimeters at the Capitol and flooded toward the House and Senate chambers shortly before 2 p.m. One protester could be seen celebrating in the chair of the Senate’s presiding officer, while police in the House chamber barricaded the doors with furniture and pointed guns at demonstrators who smashed windows in an effort to get inside.

The House and Senate called a sudden recess in the midst of debating Arizona’s electoral votes for Mr. Biden as protesters entered the Capitol, after more than an hour of violent clashes with police outside the building.

Senators and House lawmakers initially sheltered in place in their respective chambers with staffers and journalists, while the demonstrators pounded on the locked doors. Vice President Mike Pence, who is serving as president of the Senate during the debate, left the chamber.

Nearly two hours after the chaos erupted, and after one of his former advisers urged him to take action, President Trump called on his followers to behave but didn’t ask them to leave.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican and one of the loudest objectors to the Electoral College results, said protesters should face consequences for storming the Capitol.

“Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence — especially against law enforcement — should be fully prosecuted,” Mr. Cruz tweeted.

“God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe,” he continued.

Police also evacuated the Cannon House office building, while some lawmakers and staffers sheltered in place.

Protesters were trying to breach the House chamber.

Democratic lawmakers sheltering inside the House chamber blamed those across the aisle who were objecting to the electoral count.

“Call Trump! Call your friend!” Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, yelled, according to multiple reporters inside the chamber.

Rep. Michael Waltz said tear gas has been deployed inside the building and lawmakers have been given masks as they’re being moved to another location.

“This is despicable. This is not who we are as a country,” he said on Fox News as he evacuated the chamber.

Yelling could be heard in the background of the Florida Republican’s call.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the breach of the U.S. Capitol amounted to a “coup attempt.”

The Illinois Republican tweeted out the comment as images of Trump’s supporters infiltrating the Capitol building splashed across the television screen.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican, said while sheltering in his House office that the developments were “banana republic crap.”

“We have got to stop this,” Mr. Gallagher said. “Mr. President — you have got to stop this. You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you. It’s bigger than any member of Congress.”

He blamed the objectors to the Electoral College count for spurring on protesters.

“This is the cost of this effort. This is the cost of countenancing an effort by Congress to overturn the election and telling thousands of people that there is a legitimate shot of overturning the election today — even though you know that is not true,” Mr. Gallagher said.

There have been multiple reports of shots fired inside the House chamber.

Thousands of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol to protest the counting of the Electoral College votes certifying the victory of President-elect Joseph R. Biden. Most of them had attended a massive “Save America” rally near the White House earlier Wednesday in which President Trump urged them to march on the Capitol and even offered to lead them there.

In a video posted by the Huffington Post, Trump supporters attempted to knock over bicycle racks ringing the Capitol while police with clubs pushed them back.

“F–ing traitors!” one protester yelled at the police.

On the other side of the Capitol, protesters shoved police officers as they tried to mount steps into the building. At least one officer could be seen spraying a small canister of mace or another chemical irritant at them.

There were also reports of tear gas and flash-bang devices being used against the crowd and of shattered glass on doors to the Capitol.

In Statuary Hall, the old House chamber, protesters wearing Make America Great hats, chanting “U.S.A.!” and bearing Trump flags marched through unimpeded as police watched.

As his supporters swarmed into the Capitol, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Pence for failing to fight for him when the vote-counting got underway.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “USA demands the truth!”

The president added a plea to his supporters a few minutes later to refrain from violence.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Mr. Trump posted.

Alyssa Farah, the former White House communications director under Mr. Trump, said a few minutes later that the president needed to call his people off.

“Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump - you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!” Ms. Farah said on Twitter.

Mr. Pence, after days of a public pressure campaign by the president, announced at the start of the joint session of Congress that he doesn’t have the authority to single-handedly block electoral votes for Mr. Biden from contested states.

Capitol police have asked for law enforcement reinforcements, CNN and Politico reported. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a citywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Former Capitol and District Police Chief Charles Ramsey, watching the events unfold on CNN, called it a successful overthrow of the rule of law.

“They’ve done it,” Mr. Ramsey said, adding that the police “have got to get control” before nightfall.

“I don’t think anyone could have anticipated that people would have gone this far, to seriously overrun the United States Capitol,” he said. “It’s like watching a bad B-movie. That’s our United States Capitol.”

• Gabriella Muñoz, Jeff Mordock, Seth McLauglin and David Sherfinski contributed to this story.

