The U.S. government has recorded 29 severe allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine so far, prompting officials to detail precautions while reminding Americans that the risks from the coronavirus outweigh the chance of having anaphylaxis from the shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who have a reaction to the first dose should not get their second dose. Those with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or other products should be observed for 30 minutes after getting the shot.

The CDC said the rate of reported anaphylaxis is 5.5 cases per 1 million doses, compared to 1.3 cases per 1 million doses of the flu shot.

The COVID-19 rate “may seem high compared to flu vaccines but I want to reassure you this is still a rare outcome,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Dr. Messonnier said most of the U.S. recipients who had severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine had a history of allergies.

She said the issue applies to both of the vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. — from Pfizer and Moderna. Most of the episodes were linked to the Pfizer vaccine since it came out first.

Vaccines are society’s best hope of getting the coronavirus down to manageable levels in 2021, though segments of the public are concerned about the shots’ safety.

The issue of anaphylaxis came to light shortly after the U.K. began using Pfizer’s vaccine in early December. A pair of health care workers in Alaska had reactions after the U.S. began its campaign.

“Anaphylaxis after COVID vaccination remains rare,” Dr. Messonnier said.

