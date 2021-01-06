The D.C. National Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement following the election protests that have resulted in rioters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol Building, Pentagon officials have confirmed.

“Acting Secretary [of Defense] Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership and Secretary [of the Army Ryan] McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government,” said Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman.

The federal law enforcement response to the violent demonstrations in the District will be led by the Department of Justice, Mr. Hoffman said.

