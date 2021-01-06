Supporters of President Trump who stormed the Capitol managed to disrupt the democratic process and the response to America’s other crisis — vaccinating people against the coronavirus.

The D.C. Health Department said Wednesday it is postponing vaccine appointments after 4 p.m., as squads of police attempted to clear the Capitol.

“All COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled after 4 pm, have been canceled. Healthcare providers should visit http://vaccinate.dc.gov to reschedule for a future date,” the department tweeted.

The move came after Mayor Muriel Bowser, fearing more violence, imposed a curfew in the city from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

