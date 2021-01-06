D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfews for regional jurisdictions after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building while Congress was certifying the Electoral College’s election tally.

“The behavior that we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic and above all, it is unlawful,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference.”There will be law and order, and this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Mr. Northam ordered a curfew for the city of Alexandria and Arlington County, saying in a statement that he made the decision “at the request of local officials and in response to today’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the U.S. Capitol Police, the U.S. Park Police and 340 members of the D.C. National Guard initially were tasked with law enforcement. However, as the day’s events took a turn, the entire D.C. National Guard was mobilized, and extra help was sent in from the New Jersey Police Department, the Virginia National Guard and Virginia State Police.

Acting police Chief Robert Contee, III, said several MPD officers were injured, five weapons were confiscated and several people were arrested, none of whom was a D.C. resident.

“Today’s events were not [a] representation of peaceful protests,” Chief Contee said. “Today, what we witnessed was unlawful, riotous behavior.”

Thousands of demonstrators had descended on the District to demonstrate against the election results and show support for President Trump.

Before the tumult, Mr. Trump spoke before a phalanx of supporters at the Save America March, where he rehashed his claims of widespread voter fraud that handed the presidential victory to Joseph R. Biden.

A sea of “Make America Great Again” hats, Trump flags and “Stop the Steal” signs filled the Ellipse near the White House before the crowd made their way to the Capitol, chanting “Fight for Trump,” “Stop the Steal” and “U.S.A.”

Attendees Scott Johnson and Austin Miller, friends who travelled from Utah, said they came to “lend support and courage.”

“If somebody can look out the window and see a huge hoard of people carrying American flags, and saying ‘we love America,’ and that helps them think through their decision, then ‘Mission Accomplished,’” Mr. Johnson said.

Amber Newland-Wade and her sister made the trip to the District from Detroit for the third time in as many months to attend Trump rallies.

“He’s not going to stop fighting for us, and neither are we,” Ms. Newland-Wade said. “We need him, our country needs him … most people here know this is fraudulent, it’s heartbreaking.”

D.C. officials had urged residents to stay away from the downtown area on Wednesday and avoid people intent on confrontation. Many businesses in the area had boarded up their windows and shut down their operations for the rallies.

MPD said officers reported six protest-related arrests on Tuesday night, saying officers had apprehended three men and two women on charges ranging from carrying a concealed firearm without a licence to assaulting a police officer. A Park Police spokesman said officers made one arrest.

