A heavily Democratic county in Georgia said Wednesday morning that it was having technical issues with thousands of ballots in the razor-close U.S. Senate runoffs.

DeKalb County, a majority Black suburb of Atlanta, says its remaining 19,000 ballots will have to be manually scanned.

“Due to technical issues, the remaining 19,000 ballots must be manually scanned in order to be tabulated and added to the total vote count,” Erica Hamilton, the county’s voter registration and elections director, said in a statement.

DeKalb County says its remaining 19,000 ballots have to be manually scanned due to technial issues. pic.twitter.com/ICmS7qSChm — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) January 6, 2021

She said that “Georgia’s voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast.”

Ms. Hamilton said the manual scanning “will be completed as quickly as possible.”

The DeKalb ballots that already have been counted, according to a live count by the New York Times, broke 83% for both Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday’s Senate runoffs.

Democrats were leading both races early Wednesday and Mr. Warnock already had been projected as the winner before the DeKalb County statement.

But neither man was leading by a full percentage point.

