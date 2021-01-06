Facebook on Wednesday evening said it has temporarily blocked President Trump from posting on their platform.

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump‘s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” said Facebook in a tweet from its @fbnewsroom account.

Facebook‘s decision comes on the heels of similar action by Twitter, which locked Mr. Trump‘s account, @realDonaldTrump, on its platform on Wednesday too. Twitter gave Mr. Trump a 12-hour deadline to delete posts it said violated its policies and threatened the president with “permanent suspension” for additional violations of its policies in the future.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted Wednesday evening that Instagram would lock Mr. Trump’s account for 24 hours too. Facebook owns Instagram.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.