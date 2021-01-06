Georgia’s largest county is stopping ballot processing and tabulation for the day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said Wednesday that tabulation in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs was halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We have also closed all of our offices in downtown Atlanta,” Corbitt said.

The county’s elections director, Richard Barron, told the board of commissioners earlier Wednesday that the county had approximately 7,500 mail-in absentee ballots left to upload.

The Associated Press has called the runoffs for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

