Republicans on Capitol Hill are unclear on exactly which states’ election results they will object to just hours ahead of Congress convening to approve the November results, suggesting President Trump‘s allies in Congress lack a cohesive strategy.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said Republicans plan to object to at least three states when Congress meets at 1 p.m. in a joint session to approve each state’s panel of electors.

If a member from the House and a member from the Senate both object to one state, the chambers are forced to debate the issue for two hours. Members then hold a vote and if a majority moves to reject the state’s electors, that state is tossed.

More than 100 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators say they plan to object to several swing-states where they believe election fraud or irregularities occurred.

It is unclear, though, how many states the Trump allies in Congress are targeting, but they would need about three or four states to be tossed in order to prevent President-elect Joseph R. Biden from securing the 270 electoral votes needed to capture the White House. Politicos anticipate the effort will fail.

“I’m expecting at least three, but I’m hoping for six,” Mr. Jordan said.

Supporters of Mr. Trump are pushing Republican lawmakers in both chambers to object to the November results, believing Mr. Trump‘s claims that massive mail-in voting led to widespread voter fraud.

Election officials in the key swing states, though, have dismissed allegations of widespread election fraud and certified the results.

Wednesday’s congressional session is typically ceremonial where a joint-session approves the states’ electors, but given the political divide within the GOP, some states such as Arizona — where members in both chambers plan to object — will be up for debate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.