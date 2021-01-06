Another impeachment drive is under way, fueled by Wednesday’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat and a member of the progressive “Squad,” said she was “drawing up Articles of Impeachment” Wednesday afternoon, with the demonstrators still on Capitol grounds.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” she wrote on Twitter.

Such a move — even if it succeeds — would have little practical impact because President-elect Joseph R. Biden will take office Jan. 20 regardless.

But the environment may be different after demonstrators stormed the House and Senate after a rally at which Mr. Trump spoke and told them the 2020 presidential election, which Congress was scheduled to certify, was stolen.

