ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - An infant hurt in a New Year’s Day crash that killed his mother has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Aechediel Rivera Cora, of Allentown, was pronounced dead late Monday night at a hospital. The year-old boy’s death was caused by blunt force trauma, authorities said.

The child and his mother, Kisha Cora, 22, of Allentown, were passengers in a car that collided with an SUV around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Allentown. She was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Two other people were injured in the crash but are expected to recover.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.