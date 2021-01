Ivanka Trump is calling on the “American Patriots” that have breached the U.S. Capitol to stand down.

“American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” Ms. Trump, a daughter and senior adviser to President Trump, said.

“The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful. “

