KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has hired a former Kansas City police sergeant to investigate police use-of-force cases, possible wrongful convictions and allegations of police misconduct.

Sgt. Tony Sanders began working as an investigator this week, Baker’s spokesman Michael Mansur said in a news release Wednesday.

Sanders said after social justice protests in June led to increased complaints about police conduct and her office created a website to take in complaints from the public.

“I’m extremely thrilled to have an investigator on board who is so uniquely qualified,” Baker said. “This work will be crucial to rebuilding the community’s trust in law enforcement.”

Sanders worked in investigations, hostage negotiations, media relations and administration during his 28-year career in the Kansas City police department.

