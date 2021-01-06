Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Wednesday that following the pro-Trump mayhem in Washington that President Trump should accept his loss.

Mr. Bush said Mr. Trump “provoked the disgusting events at the Capitol today.”

“He has gone from creating chaos to inciting insurrection,” Mr. Bush said. “Mr. President, accept your defeat, go home to Florida and let our elected officials do their jobs and rebuild confidence in our democracy.”

Mr. Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush, ran against Mr. Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential race, but was viewed as too establishment for the grassroots of the Republican Party.

Mr. Trump’s unconventional presidency and the chaos that gripped Washington Wednesday, however, has field speculation that the more traditional and moderate elements of the GOP could make a comeback.

