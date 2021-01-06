President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday that President Trump needs to go on national television and immediately demand an end to the “siege” of the U.S. Capitol.

“President Trump, step up,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “The words of a president matter.”

Shortly after Mr. Biden spoke, the president posted a video urging people to back off and go home.

Mr. Biden said the mayhem at the U.S. Capitol constituted “an assault on the rule of law.”

“It borders on sedition and it must end — now,” Mr. Biden said. “I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

“This God-awful display today [must] bring it home to every Republican and Democrat and independent in the nation that we must step up,” he said.

Mr. Biden spoke after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, overtaking police and forcing lawmakers and people inside to be rushed to secure locations.

The protesters had gathered in Washington, D.C., to object to Congress’ counting the Electoral College votes.

Mr. Biden said he’s not concerned about disruptions for the Jan. 20 inauguration.

“I am not concerned about my safety, security or the inauguration,” Mr. Biden said. “I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up [and] stand up now. Enough is enough is enough.”

Shortly after Mr. Biden spoke, Mr. Trump posted a videotaped message to social media telling people to go home.

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” the president said. “It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it — especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Before the protests got out of control, Mr. Trump had delivered a fiery speech near the Capitol saying he would never concede to Mr. Biden.

