President-elect Joseph R. Biden will select federal Judge Merrick Garland, a one-time nominee for the Supreme Court, to serve as attorney general, according to reports on Wednesday.

In picking Judge Garland, Mr. Biden has chosen a nominee who is a judicial moderate with extensive prosecutorial experience, signaling a return to predictability within the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under President Trump.

However, the pick rebuffs civil rights leaders who called for Mr. Biden to address issues of diversity and racial injustice by selecting a minority nominee to be America’s top cop.

Judge Garland, who is White, does not come into the job with the social justice advocacy resume compared to some of the others who were considered for the position.

Candidates with fuller social justice resumes included outgoing Sen. Doug Jones, Alabama Democrat, who, while serving as a U.S. attorney, convicted Klu Klux Klan members of bombing a black church.

Mr. Biden last month met with civil rights activists to discuss diversity in his cabinet. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who attended the meeting, said he pushed for a black attorney general or at least someone with a background in civil rights.

“I said the least we could have is someone who has a proven civil rights background who is going to handle this heightened racist, bigoted atmosphere,” Mr. Sharpton said at the time.

Still, selecting Judge Garland will right a wrong Democrats felt when Senate Republicans blocked him from an appointment to the Supreme Court.

President Barack Obama nominated Judge Garland to a seat on the high court in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to hold hearings on the nomination throughout Mr. Obama’s final year in office. The vacancy was later filed by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch under Mr. Trump.

Although Judge Garland lacks the background civil rights leaders sought, he does have Justice Department experience. He held several senior positions at the department, including supervising the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombers.

Judge Garland has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since 1997, where he gained a reputation as a thoughtful and moderate judge.

An appointee of President Bill Clinton, Judge Garland has often ruled conservatively in criminal cases.

The selection of Judge Garland drew praise from Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“If media reports are accurate, I believe Judge Garland would be a sound choice to be the next attorney general. He is a man of great character, integrity and tremendous competency in the law.”

Judge Garland will immediately face two tests as attorney general. Democrats will pressure him to prosecute Mr. Trump and at least investigate other members of his administration.

A second challenge will be how to handle the investigation into Mr. Biden‘s son, Hunter. The younger Biden revealed last month that federal prosecutors are investigating his taxes.

Mr. Biden has said he will leave such decisions to the Justice Department and supports the independence of his attorney general.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.