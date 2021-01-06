The campaign of Jon Ossoff said early Wednesday that he expects to win one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs, which would flip the chamber over to Democratic control.

“When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon‘s performance has been dominant,” campaign manager Ellen Foster said in a statement.

The statement fell just short of an outright victory claim, which the Rev. Rafael Warnock made about an hour-and-a-half earlier Wednesday morning.

But Mr. Ossoff had a lead of about 4,000 votes, or a 0.08% margin. No major news outlets had officially called the race for him by 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Should his expectation be borne out, it would split the Senate evenly, with both parties having 50 seats. But that would mean Democratic control as Vice President Kamala D. Harris would cast the deciding vote.



