Democrat Jon Ossoff on Wednesday was declared the winner in his Georgia race to unseat Sen. David Perdue, flipping control of the U.S. Senate.

Networks called the race a day after voters went to the polls and as chaos gripped Washington.

Mr. Ossoff’s victory came hours after Democrat Raphael Warnock emerged victorious over Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

