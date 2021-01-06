North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made no mention of denuclearization, the United States or President Trump in a rare and major speech that opened the first full ruling Workers’ Party Congress in nearly five years in Pyongyang this week.

The speech Tuesday focused instead on North Korea‘s domestic economic situation, with Mr. Kim departing from a more internationally focused tone that he had taken during his last full party congress speech back in May 2016.

At the time, the North Korean leader had made global headlines by speaking at length about nuclear weapons issues, while also signaling an eagerness for dialogue with the U.S. and South Korea.

This time around, Mr. Kim was mum on such issues, despite mounting uncertainty over the future of nuclear talks as the Trump administration, which spent years pushing for a major denuclearization deal with Pyongyang, comes to an end.

Mr. Kim did make headlines by admitting that his five-year economic development plan for North Korea has largely failed, according to reports by the regime’s official Korean Central News Agency.

“Almost all sectors fell a long way short,” the North Korean leader said in reference to the plan he first announced at the 2016 congress.

It was not immediately clear how Mr. Kim‘s decision to focus on the plan’s failure this week may or may not relate his regime’s evolving posture toward nuclear diplomacy.

A central part of the Trump administration’s strategy over the past four years had been an effort to convince Mr. Kim that the United States and other international powers would ease sanctions on Pyongyang and usher in an era of tremendous economic investment and growth in North Korea if only the Kim regime would fully denuclearize.

The strategy came to a head with the historic, February 2019 summit between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the two discussed the possibility of North Korea abandoning the nuclear weapons it has clandestinely built up in violation of decades of United Nations resolutions.

The summit broke down with no denuclearization deal amid what U.S. officials subsequently claimed were North Korean demands for sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for only a limited commitment to destroy part of the isolated nation’s nuclear arsenal.

The Trump administration’s top North Korea envoy expressed regret last month that Pyongyang had “squandered” the opportunity to reach a historic agreement.

Speaking during a farewell visit to South Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun said he would urge the incoming Biden administration to continue pushing for diplomacy with the North Koreans, but suggested the new administration may be less eager for a breakthrough.

Based on his history and his campaign rhetoric, President-elect Biden is unlikely to pursue the kind of high-stakes direct meetings with North Korea‘s leader that were the hallmark of the Trump era.

He is instead expected to return to the Obama-era policy of “strategic patience,” isolating Pyongyang through sanctions and avoid rewarding the Kim regime with diplomatic overtures. Some fear Mr. Kim is likely to test the new administration early, perhaps with a fresh nuclear or long-range ballistic missile test.

Members of Mr. Biden’s incoming national security team are watching the developments in North Korea closely this week.

The Associated Press noted that Mr. Kim, 36, is holding the Workers’ Party Congress, which is expected to last a few days, amid what may be the toughest challenge of his nine-year rule and what he has called “multiple crises.”

North Korea is one of the poorest countries in Asia, and the fallout from a series of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions over the nuclear program have battered to the country’s already ailing economy, which analysts say is under the simultaneous strain of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic, which began more than a year ago in neighboring China — North Korea‘s major economic ally — has resulted in major border closings, restricting the flow of commerce between the two.

Despite such developments, the Kim regime says North Korea has recorded zero COVID-19 cases — a claim U.S. and South Korean officials have cast doubt upon.

North Korean state media photos of this week’s party congress have shown thousands of participants, including Mr. Kim, in attendance without face masks.

The AP noted that this year’s congress is the eighth since Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, held the first in 1945. Kim Il-sung had six congresses before he died in 1994. His son, Kim Jong-il, who died in 2011, never held a congress. Kim Jong-un revived the congress in 2016 as part of his efforts to increase the party’s authority and cement his grip on power.

