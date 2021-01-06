Democrats and critics of President Trump said Wednesday that he needs to be impeached and removed from office once order is restored at the U.S. Capitol.

“This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow,” tweeted Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat.

Larry Summers, a former economic adviser in the Obama administration, called for impeachment and conviction once order is restored.

“Right way to signal we are a nation of law. Vote should be unanimous if those in power support American democracy,” Mr. Summers tweeted.

George Conway, the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, agreed.

“When the Capitol is cleared and secured, and the joint session of Congress and the electoral vote count is completed, the House and the Senate should proceed immediately to the impeachment and removal of @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Mr. Conway, an outspoken critic of the president.

Mr. Trump declared in a fiery speech earlier Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol that he would never concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

He hinted to supporters who gathered to protest Congress’s counting of the Electoral College votes that he might march to the Capitol along with them before ultimately heading back to the White House.

Protesters ultimately overtook Capitol police and stormed the building, forcing lawmakers and others inside to be rushed to secure locations. At least one person was reportedly shot by law enforcement amid the mayhem.

Lawmakers and former aides pleaded with Mr. Trump to take a more active role in telling his supporters to disperse.

The president ultimately released a videotaped message telling people to go home right after Mr. Biden called on him to “step up.”

“We don’t want anybody hurt,” the president said.

Even before Wednesday, some liberal lawmakers had talked about possibly impeaching the president again after he asked Georgia’s secretary of state over the weekend to find him enough votes to overtake Mr. Biden in the state.

The Democrat-led House voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December 2019, accusing him of strong-arming Ukraine into digging up dirt on Mr. Biden. The GOP-led Senate voted to acquit him in February 2020.

Mr. Biden is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

