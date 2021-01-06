Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday night the president will forever be remembered for the deadly storming of the Capitol by his supporters earlier in the day.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey,” the South Carolina Republican said on the Senate floor. “I hate it to end this way. Oh my god, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today is the first thing you’ll see [in descriptions of his presidency].”

Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol earlier in the day after a massive rally in Washington aimed at preventing Congress from counting the Electoral College results for President-elect Joseph R. Biden. One woman was shot and killed, police were assaulted and more than a dozen people were arrested.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.