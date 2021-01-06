DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man convicted in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in a hit-and-run on a Des Moines street last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Isaias Flores Morales, 42, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in November to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and fleeing to avoid prosecution, the Des Moines Register reported Tuesday.

Flores Morales was arrested in Illinois weeks after the death of Stephanie Markert, who died seven days after being hit on Jan. 30, 2020, near the Drake University campus as she crossed a city street. Markert was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake at the time of her death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.