Vice President Mike Pence gaveled the Senate back into session to carry on with the Electoral College vote count, lamenting the violence that unfolded at the Capitol earlier on Wednesday.

“Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Mr. Pence said, thanking all the law enforcement that intervened and secured the building after it was besieged by a mob.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins,” he continued. “This is still the people’s House. And as we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our Democracy.”

Lawmakers were debating a challenge to Arizona’s Electoral College votes when protestors, many carrying Trump flags and apparel, broke past police lines, shattering windows, and forced their way into the building.

That debate, which lasts up to two hours, will continue as lawmakers plan to work late into the evening.

Mr. Pence was one of the first lawmakers escorted out of the Senate chamber as the crowds clashed with officers outside and police began to evacuate House office buildings. Not long after, both chambers were abruptly recessed and lawmakers, reporters and staffers forced to evacuate and shelter in place in undisclosed locations for hours.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.