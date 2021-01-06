Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday “violence never wins” after a mob of pro-Trump protestors infiltrated the U.S. Capitol Building, forcing lawmakers to flee.

When the Senate reconvened after the uprising was quelled, Mr. Pence thanked members of the Capitol police and law enforcement who stood their post and kept lawmakers and others safe.

“We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms,” Mr. Pence said. “To those who wreaked havoc in our capital today, you did not win, violence never wins, freedom wins and this is still the peoples’ House.”

