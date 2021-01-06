Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday there is no proof of massive-scale fraud in the November election that would tip the scales in favor of President Trump.

The Kentucky Republican broke with the president, who has alleged widespread election fraud from massive mail-in voting cost him to lose to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. McConnell said the president’s examples of fraud have been localized but some of the claims include “sweeping conspiracy theories.”

He noted he had supported dozens of the president’s lawsuits challenging the election and his ability to use the courts.

“But over and over, the courts rejected these claims, including all-star judges whom the president himself has nominated,” Mr. McConnell said.

The comments came as the Senate and House engage in a two-hour debate after lawmakers from both chambers objected to Arizona’s electors.

