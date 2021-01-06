Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, said he saluted four GOP senators who have said they will withdraw their objections to the November election results following the unrest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

He named Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana who were reportedly planning to object to various states’ electors but decided to walk-back their protests after blood was shed at the Capitol when a protester was shot and later died at a hospital.

“Now we gather for a selfish man’s senseless pride,” Mr. Romney said, referring to President Trump.

Mr. Trump had urged his supporters to protest the election, claiming Democrats stole it through widespread fraud from massive mail in voting. Following his speech in D.C., his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Election officials in swing states, though, have bucked those allegations and certified the results.

“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” said Mr. Romney. “That is the burden. That is the duty of leadership. The truth is President-elect Biden won the election.”

