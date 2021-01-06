House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer called on President Trump to intervene Wednesday as protesters storm the Capitol.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately,” the top Democrats said in a joint statement.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have placed the blame for violence on Capitol Hill on Mr. Trump’s rhetoric leading up to Congress’ official certification of the Electoral College vote.

Nearly two hours after lawmakers were sent to shelter in place and the certification was halted, Mr. Trump told his supporters to “remain peaceful” but didn’t tell them to leave the area.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Photos show one protester had broken into Mrs. Pelosi’s office with his feet on her desk. A note was left on a manila folder, declaring, “We will not back down.”

Mrs. Pelosi and other members of leadership are in secured locations.

