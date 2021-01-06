Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont on Wednesday called for President Trump to resign or get the boot, accusing him of inciting the mob that breached and vandalized the U.S. Capitol Building.

Mr. Scott said the madness that played out in the nation’s Capitol is “very disturbing” and said it is an “unacceptable attack on our democracy.”

“Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event,” he said. “President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by Congress.”

Mr. Trump has challenged the results of the 2020 election, claiming, without evidence, widespread voter fraud.

Mr. Trump eventually urged his supporters to go home Wednesday after they infiltrated the Capitol, calling them “special” people and urging them to remember the day.

