The headquarters for the Republican National Committee was cleared Wednesday after two suspicious devices were found nearby, a top GOP official said.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a top Republican Party official, said the evacuation happened Wednesday afternoon.

“Two pipe bombs at the RNC headquarters were detonated after our staff were evacuated,” she wrote on Twitter. “Whoever is behind this terrorist act, must be found and prosecuted.”

Two pipe bombs at the RNC headquarters were detonated after our staff were evacuated. Whoever is behind this terrorist act, must be found and prosecuted. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 6, 2021

The RNC headquarters is just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, where pro-Trump supporters stormed the building to protest the results of the presidential election.

RNC communications director Michael Aherns also said suspicious packages were found outside the building.

“RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, a suspicious device was found at RNC headquarters.



RNC staff was safely evacuated from the building and the device has been successfully detonated by a bomb squad. — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) January 6, 2021

The package was said to have been found on the ground outside, along the wall of the headquarters, Mr. Aherns told CNN.

The Democratic National Committee was also evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was discovered, according to media reports. It is not clear if the devices were explosive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.