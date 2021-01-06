By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) - Police are searching for suspects after a plane was stolen from the Cottonwood Airport on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the suspects broke into the airport just before midnight on Dec. 31 by disabling and forcing the main gate open.

The suspects then stole a box trailer that had an airplane inside and also stole airplane parts.

Phoenix TV station ABC 15 reports the total loss is estimated to up to $80,000.

